asciitabs

Asciitabs is a tablature generator for guitar and ukulele. It uses the popular ASCII tab format found throughout the web. Use this website to learn music theory, practice strange chord progressions, and find inspiration for your own compositions.



Using Asciitabs

Use the Random Tab feature with default settings to get a completely random tab, in a random key, with a random scale. If you find a key or scale you like, you can select it in the options and keep hitting the Random button to find other variations on that scale. Adjust the minimum and maximum fret values to further vary your results. Use the Scale Tab feature to generate standard scales for any key. Use the Positioning options to move the scale up and down the fretboard. Theoretical keys (e.g. Db minor) will be converted to standard keys where applicable.